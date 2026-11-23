The Kurdistan Region's Presidency of the Council of Ministers, rejecting published reports about the content of the visit of Faleh Fayyaz, head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, to the Kurdistan Region, announced that his meetings with Massoud Barzani and senior regional officials focused on exploring solutions to resolve the differences between Erbil and Baghdad, especially in the areas of budget, oil, and border crossings, through dialogue and within the framework of the constitution.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Region announced in a statement that yesterday (Saturday), during the visit of Faleh Fayyaz, head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, to the Kurdistan Region and his meetings and meetings with Massoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, president of the Kurdistan Region and prime minister of the region, the importance of resolving unresolved issues and differences between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government of Iraq, especially the issue of budget, oil and border crossings, was discussed.

The statement stated that some media outlets have published false and fabricated rumors about the content of this meeting that have no basis and are far from reality. The Kurdistan Regional Government's Presidency of the Council of Ministers has emphasized that, contrary to these rumors, all parties have agreed on the need to resolve issues and disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government through dialogue, mutual understanding, and within the framework of the constitution.