Disagreements over the Hashd al-Shaabi law; from the term of presidency to the formation of the drone section

According to Kurdistan24, the disagreements over the draft law of the Hashd al-Shaabi continue, and this draft, which is still in the Iraqi Council of Ministers, has been accompanied by numerous changes. One of the new clauses of the draft law is the formation of a drone section in each of the Hashd al-Shaabi formations. The task of this section is to receive drones that armed groups will deliver. There is also a sharp disagreement between the Coordination Framework and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi regarding the powers of the Prime Minister in determining the term of presidency of the Hashd al-Shaabi organization.Political groups are calling for a five-year term for the head of the organization with the possibility of extension, but Zaidi has opposed the proposal and wants a two-year term without the possibility of extension. Bilal Nasseri, a member of the Government of Law coalition, said a committee from the Coordination Framework for Dialogue with Armed Groups has taken positive steps to complete the process of handing over weapons to the government before June 30 next year. According to him, the government has first been asked to pass the Hashd al-Shaabi law in parliament to provide guarantees for armed groups and the Hashd al-Shaabi, which is recognized as an official security institution. Nasseri added that the main disagreement is over the content of the law, including the organizational structure, privileges and how the Hashd al-Shaabi operates.The Iraqi Council of Ministers approved the draft law on the Popular Mobilization Forces on the evening of September 29 and announced that the plan would be sent to parliament for consideration, but no concrete results have been achieved so far. The approval of this law is one of the conditions for the armed groups to hand over their weapons to the government. The United States had previously warned Iraq against the approval of the Popular Mobilization Forces law and threatened to impose sanctions on Iraq if it were approved.