The Syrian Interim Government is responsible for maintaining security and tranquility in Hasakah

Parties participating in the "Consultative Meeting":

Syria Service - The parties participating in the "Consultative Meeting" announced about the recent gathering in Hasakah that the Syrian Interim Government is responsible for maintaining security and tranquility in the region and must prevent actions that could cause tension and conflict between communities.

According to KurdPress, the parties participating in the Hasakah Consultative Meeting announced in a written statement about the recent gathering in Hasakah that slogans were chanted against the SDF and some protesters also showed behavior that was contrary to the national symbols of the Kurds; an issue that, according to these parties, could lead to reactions and lead to conflict in society.According to Hawar News Agency, the statement of the parties participating in the Hasakah consultative meeting stated that the Syrian interim government is responsible for ensuring security and maintaining peace in the region and must quickly prevent the actions of those who seek to create tension and conflict.

The parties in the consultative meeting also called on the Syrian interim government to engage with all components of Syrian society through dialogue and peaceful methods and to consider their legitimate demands.

The parties emphasized that managing social tensions and preventing disputes from turning into conflict requires adopting a dialogue-based approach and using peaceful solutions.