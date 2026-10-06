Dollar and Euro Rates Increase in Istanbul's Open Market

Istanbul's open market transactions began on Tuesday morning with an increase in exchange rates; the US dollar reached 49.1780 liras and the euro reached 55.1920 liras. At the same time, each gram of 24-carat gold was traded at 6,518 liras.

According to Kurdistan News Agency, the US dollar was bought at 49.1760 liras and sold at 49.1780 liras on the Istanbul open market on Tuesday morning, October 6, 2026.

According to data from the state-run Anatolian News Agency, each euro was bought at 55.1900 liras and sold at 55.1920 liras.

At the end of Monday's trading, the dollar and euro selling rates in the Istanbul open market were 49.1590 liras and 55.0560 liras, respectively. Accordingly, today's trading of both currencies began with an increase in prices compared to the previous day.In the gold market, the price of each gram of 24-karat gold reached 6,518 liras, and each ounce of gold was traded at $4,118 in global markets.