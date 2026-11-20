Deputy Chairman of the New Generation Movement:

The deputy chairman of the New Generation Movement, criticizing Masrour and Masrour Barzani, claimed that the Kurdistan independence referendum led to the loss of 51 percent of the region's land, and Masrour Barzani's stubbornness may also lead to the loss of the rest.

According to KurdPress, Ribwar aorahman, deputy chairman of the New Generation Movement, criticized the performance of Masrour and Masrour Barzani in a message on his personal page and warned of the loss of another part of the Kurdistan Region's land.

Referring to the Kurdistan independence referendum during the presidency of Masrour Barzani, he wrote: "In the referendum, we lost 51 percent of the Kurdistan region's land because Masrour Barzani wanted to remain in office."

Rebwar Orahman continued to criticize Masrour Barzani's continued position as Prime Minister and what he called his stubbornness, adding: "This time, due to Masrour Barzani's stubbornness and continued position, we will also lose the rest of our territory; if we do not take timely action."