Tuncer Bakr Khan:

Tuncer Bakr Khan called on the Turkish government to stop ignoring the Kurds in a speech at a Democratic Party meeting in Marseille. He said that no one can succeed in the Middle East without considering the Kurds.

According to KurdPress, a popular meeting of Kurds living in Europe was held in Marseille, France, with the participation of Tuncer Bakr Khan, co-chair of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (PDEP), and Gulistan Kilic Kocigit, vice-chair of the party's parliamentary faction.

The meeting was held at the initiative of the Kurdish Democratic Society Center of Marseille in the conference hall of the 15th arrondissement of the city and began with a minute of silence. A large number of Kurdish citizens living in Marseille and other cities in southern France, especially women and young people, attended.

Referring to the economic crisis and corruption in Turkey and his party's stance on this situation, the co-chair of the Democratic Party said: "We are the third largest party in the Turkish Grand National Assembly in terms of the number of representatives, but in fact we are the main opposition. We are the only party in the parliament that fundamentally opposes the outdated government that operates on the basis of rent and self-interest, as well as the movements affiliated with it. We are a party that will play a balancing role and share power in Turkey's future."

Bakr Khan continued by addressing the Turkish government: “Today, I address the government from here; they must stop ignoring the Kurds. Let’s recognize the Kurds. In this process, whoever stands with the Kurds will win; because in the Middle East, success and victory are not possible without the Kurds.”

Stating that the Kurdish people are organized all over the world from Japan to America and from Europe to the Middle East, he emphasized that their support for Abdullah Öcalan and the freedom struggle continues with determination and determination.