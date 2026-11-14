Turkey and Qatar Sign Five Agreements

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani signed five cooperation documents in the fields of defense, economy, education and conflict resolution after the 12th meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee in Istanbul. Developments in Gaza, Syria, Libya and tensions in the Gulf region were also among the topics of discussion between the two sides.

According to Kurdistan Press, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, at the Presidential Office in Istanbul's Dolmabaghche Palace on Thursday, November 13. After a private meeting and negotiations between the delegations of the two countries, a signing ceremony for the bilateral agreements was held.

Five cooperation documents were signed within the framework of the 12th meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee. The most important of these documents was the "Mutual Defense Treaty", which Erdogan and the Emir of Qatar signed personally.

According to the Turkish Presidential Communications Center, Erdogan said in the meeting that the mutual defense treaty will add a new dimension to the relations and cooperation between the two countries. The Turkish President emphasized that Ankara seeks to deepen and diversify its cooperation with Doha in the field of energy, and that cooperation between the two countries in the defense industries will also continue with greater strength.

In the joint statement of the meeting, the two sides emphasized expanding the strategic partnership, strengthening economic, defense, and diplomatic cooperation, and continuing coordination in the face of regional developments.