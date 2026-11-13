Formation of a new Kurdish political coalition in Diyarbakir

A number of Kurdish parties, political movements and independent figures in Diyarbakir announced the formation of the "Kurdistan National Coalition" with the Kurdish name "HEVBENDÎ". This coalition introduced the recognition of the collective identity and rights of the Kurds, the recognition of the Kurdish language, the enjoyment of political status by the Kurds and the expansion of cooperation between Kurdish movements as its main goals.

According to KurdPress, a new political coalition called the "Kurdistan National Coalition" and the abbreviation "HEVBENDÎ" was formed in Diyarbakir. The establishment of this coalition was approved at a conference attended by 170 Kurdish politicians on November 7, 2026, and two days later, on November 9, it was officially announced to the public at a press conference at the Mitani Hotel in the Yenişehir district of Diyarbakir. According to the final statement, the Kurdistan National Initiative, PÊLKURD, the Kurdistan Democratic Party-Bakur (PDK-BAKUR), the Kurdistan Socialist Party (PSK), the Patriotic Party of Kurdistan (PWK), the VEJÎN movement, and a number of independent Kurdish figures are among the founding members of this coalition.

The HEVBENDÎ coalition is not a new political party, but rather a coalition of independent Kurdish parties, movements, social institutions, and figures whose members will maintain their own political structure and identity and work within the framework of a common program.

During the conference, the draft political program and internal regulations of HEVBENDÎ were reviewed, and after receiving the views and suggestions of the participants, both documents were approved by a unanimous vote of all attendees.

The final statement of the conference states that the coalition does not accept approaches that do not recognize the national existence, collective rights, and will of the Kurds to determine their own destiny, or that attempt to neutralize these rights in other political projects.