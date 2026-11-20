Lahore Sheikh Jangi:

World Service- The leader of the Popular Front, rejecting the possibility of reconciliation with the current leadership of the Patriotic Union, emphasized that he has no disagreements with the party's body, but considers it impossible to continue cooperation with the current leadership structure.

Lahore Sheikh Jangi, one of the former heads of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the leader of the Popular Front, in his first interview since his arrest, strongly criticized the current leaders of the Patriotic Union and the performance of the Sulaymaniyah judicial system, considered his trial political and under the influence of Bafel and Qobad Talabani, and emphasized that he does not regret standing up to the leadership of this party.

Lahore Sheikh Jangi said about his situation in prison that he spent 14 months in solitary confinement and that these conditions were very difficult for him in the first months.

Regarding the possibility of reconciliation and resumption of cooperation with the Patriotic Union, the leader of the Popular Front also said that there is no disagreement between him and the party's body and ordinary members, and that his main problem is with the current leadership of the Patriotic Union. He blamed the incompetence of Talabani and the party's leadership circle for the current situation, and said that cooperation with this structure in the future will be very difficult.

In statements that indicate the continuation of his deep political differences with the Patriotic Union leadership, Sheikh Jangi stated: "In my conclusion, there is no place for both of us and only one of us can remain. Now I am in prison, but if I am released one day, it is time for them to leave."

At the same time, he said that the Popular Front party is still active and has retained its two seats in the Kurdistan Parliament. According to Sheikh Jangi, this party has recently helped reactivate the Kurdistan Parliament by playing a decisive role in parliamentary equations and using its two seats.

Lahore Sheikh Jangi was arrested on August 22, 2025, after the Lalehzar Hotel and surrounding buildings were surrounded by security forces affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan. However, the differences between the two sides continued, and the Patriotic Union accused Sheikh Jangi of planning a coup and attempting to assassinate Bafel Talabani; accusations that paved the way for the developments that led to the Lalehzar Hotel clash