Military helicopter crash in Malatya; Four soldiers died

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the death of four Turkish soldiers in the crash of an S-70 military helicopter in the city of Yesilyurt, Malatya province.

According to Kurdistan Press, an S-70 military helicopter belonging to the Turkish Army crashed on Thursday, November 12, in the Samanköy area of ​​​​the city of Yesilyurt, Malatya province.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced in a statement that all four soldiers on board the helicopter lost their lives. The ministry added that the cause of the accident has not yet been determined and that technical and judicial investigations are ongoing.

After the accident was announced, a large number of ambulances, fire brigades, rescue teams and medical personnel were dispatched to the scene. Malatya Governor Seddar Yavuz also attended the scene of the accident along with military officials and followed up on the investigation process.