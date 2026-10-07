Seypan Hamo's warning about the rights of the Kurds in Syria: We will not allow the Kurds to be marginalized

Syria Service - "Seypan Hamo", the Syrian Deputy Minister of Defense for Eastern Regions, emphasized that the agreement between the Kurds and the Syrian interim government is conditional on ensuring security and social justice for the Kurds, and warned that any attempt to marginalize the Kurds will be met with a serious response.

According to KurdPress, "Seypan Hamo", the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Syrian interim government for Eastern Regions, in an interview with the American magazine Foreign Policy about the process of agreement and integration of Kurdish forces with the structure of the Syrian interim government, stated that this process has become an important source of power in the current situation and has strengthened the position of the Syrian government in the political transition phase.Noting the existence of coordination and mutual understanding between the Kurdish side and the Syrian interim government at the current stage, Hamou stressed that this national agreement is conditional and that providing real security and social justice for the Kurdish people must be guaranteed within the main frameworks of Syria’s future.

He also criticized some internal movements and groups, claiming that these groups have changed their positions politically and ideologically over time. Hamou said that some of these movements were part of the Baath Party legacy in the past and later joined ISIS and are now trying to create a new space to marginalize the Kurds.

The Syrian Deputy Minister of Defense for Eastern Regions added that these movements are trying to target Kurdish and national symbols and pit different groups in the region against each other in order to destroy the existing opportunities for peace.At the end of the conversation, Hamu emphasized in a warning tone that they will not allow the Kurdish people in Syria to become a target for exploitation by various currents. He said that the Kurds are in favor of peace, but all parties must be aware of their actions.

He also emphasized that preserving the achievements of the Kurdish people in Syria is a red line for them, stating that if there is an attempt to marginalize the Kurds, “we will turn the tables on everyone” and will not allow any compromise on these achievements.