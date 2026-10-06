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Ammar Hakim's condolence message to the Foreign Minister of our country
News 2026-10-06 18:46 Reading time: 1 minute (0)
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Ammar Hakim's condolence message to the Foreign Minister of our country

The head of the Iraqi National Government Forces Coalition sent a message to Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, expressing his condolences on the passing of his sister, Badr Al-Sadat Araqchi, and prayed for divine mercy and forgiveness for the deceased and for patience and forbearance for her family.

 

 

According to KurdPress, the text of Ammar Hakim's message reads: In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful, Mr. Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. Peace be upon you, God's mercy and blessings. With the utmost regret, we received the news of the passing of your dear sister, the late, forgiving Badr Al-Sadat Araqchi.We hereby express our sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Excellency and your esteemed family, and we ask God Almighty to grant the deceased His vast mercy and great forgiveness, to grant him a place in the highest paradise, and to grant him a blessed abode next to His righteous servants. We also ask God Almighty to protect you and your esteemed family members, grant you patience and good comfort, and protect you from any harm and misfortune. Ammar Al-Hakim, Head of the Coalition of the National Government Forces of Baghdad.

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