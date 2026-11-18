Arezo Furat:

Arzo Furat, a member of the Central Council of the Democratic Party, criticized the postponement of legal guarantees for the peace process to an uncertain timetable and said that the government should refrain from attributing the halt to one side and begin legal and democratic reforms without delay.

According to Kurdistan Press, Arezo Furat, a member of the Central Council of the People's Equality and Democracy Party, in assessing the "Peace and Democratic Society" process, said that the government's delay in fulfilling legal and political responsibilities has led to a crisis and distrust in society.

She said that this process has two main stages: the first stage, ending the conflict and armed struggle, and the second stage, creating a democratic society based on equal citizenship and recognizing linguistic, cultural and identity rights. According to Fürat, the PKK initially held its congress, announced the dissolution of its organizational structure and the laying down of arms, and withdrew its forces from Turkish territory; but the government has not yet taken the expected legal measures.

Fürat said that Law No. 7595, known as the Framework Law, was approved by 467 votes in parliament and was to enter the implementation phase after a committee under the supervision of the Vice President was formed and the National Security Council issued a decision.

Arezu Fürat called for the government to accelerate its democratic efforts and said that the necessary laws should be prepared without wasting time and the framework for continuing the process should be announced in a transparent manner.

She also considered the formation of a new social contract in the Middle East to be in line with Abdullah Öcalan's "Peace and Democratic Society" strategy and said that in a region where wars and crises have intensified, the process of resolving the Kurdish issue should not be prolonged too much.

Fürat concluded by emphasizing that the responsibility for stopping or slowing down the process cannot be placed solely on one side; the government must also show by implementing its commitments that it has not postponed democratization and resolving the Kurdish issue to an indefinite time.