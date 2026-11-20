Syria Service - The head of the Sarkani Displaced People's Committee announced that despite the start of the process of returning displaced people to this area, only a limited number of displaced residents have been able to return to their homes, and security problems, the destruction of homes, and the lack of necessary guarantees continue to prevent their widespread return.

According to Kurdistan Press, "Javan Esoo", one of the officials of the Sarkani Displaced People's Committee, announced that since the start of the process of returning displaced people on August 10, 2026, about four thousand people out of a total of more than 80 thousand displaced people in this area have returned to their places of residence. According to him, the return process has so far been carried out in the form of eight convoys, but a large number of displaced people are still waiting for suitable conditions to be created for their return.

In an interview with Havar News Agency, Javan Esoo criticized the performance of the responsible parties in the case of the return of the displaced, saying that no clear and comprehensive strategy has been developed to ensure the safe and dignified return of all displaced residents.

Esoo considered the reopening of main roads, the evacuation of occupied houses, and the speeding up of the dispatch of return convoys to be among the most important prerequisites for creating suitable conditions for the return of the displaced, emphasizing that the current process is progressing slowly and the promises made to the displaced have not been fully implemented.

In conclusion, Esoo emphasized that returning safely and with dignity to their place of residence is the fundamental right of displaced people, and the responsible parties must take action to restore the property and rights of residents and provide the necessary conditions for their return.