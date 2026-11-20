World Service UN special experts welcomed the adoption of a law related to the peace process between the Turkish government and the Kurdistan Workers' Party, calling for strengthening judicial guarantees, independent monitoring of law enforcement, addressing past human rights violations, and protecting the rights of the Kurdish minority, warning that the broad powers of Turkey's National Security Council could hinder the implementation of the law.

According to Kurdistan Press, citing the Stockholm Freedom Center, five UN special rapporteurs stated in a six-page letter on Turkey's "Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion" law that, despite providing a basis for the suspension of some criminal cases and prison sentences related to the PKK, the law does not have sufficient guarantees to prevent political interference and ensure independent monitoring.

The UN experts stressed that under the new law, the suspension of criminal prosecutions and the execution of judicial decisions is conditional on the approval of the Turkish National Security Council (NSC) to disband the PKK and its affiliates and lay down their arms. The decision of the NSC must also be published in the Turkish Official Gazette.

According to the Special Rapporteurs, making the implementation of the law dependent on the decision of the NSC, which is under the influence of the State, allows for the implementation of the law’s provisions to be delayed or suspended even if the specified conditions are met.

UN experts called on Turkey to establish the necessary judicial guarantees to prevent the retroactivity of commitments by future governments and to entrust the monitoring of the implementation of agreements related to the peace process to independent institutions. According to the Special Rapporteurs, the law should cover a broader range of conflict-related acts that do not constitute war crimes or other international crimes, even if Turkish domestic law classifies them as terrorist offences. The letter also emphasizes the need to anticipate programs for the return of former members of armed groups to civilian life.

The UN experts finally asked the Turkish government to explain its plans to expand the scope of the law, amend counter-terrorism laws, establish an independent mechanism to verify the disarmament process, support the return of former members of armed groups to civilian life, and address past abuses.