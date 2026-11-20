Second Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament:

Farhad Atroshi, Second Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi House of Representatives, emphasized that oil smuggling has no legal or constitutional basis, and no politician can give it legitimacy.

According to Kurdistan Press, Farhad Atroshi, Second Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi House of Representatives, emphasized that oil smuggling has no legal or constitutional basis, and no Iraqi politician will dare to give oil smuggling or any action related to the country's national wealth legal or constitutional legitimacy.

Referring to the importance of combating oil smuggling, he said that this issue is clear to everyone and there is no doubt about the necessity of trying to prevent it. Atroshi also considered the House of Representatives to be the country's highest oversight body and appreciated the efforts of the commanders and related security agencies to prevent oil smuggling.