The "Turkey without Terrorism" Project is the Objective Realization of the "Turkish and Turkish Century" Vision

Baghçeli:

Devlet Bahçeli, Chairman of the Turkish National Movement Party, described the "Turkey without Terrorism" project as the objective form of the "Turkish and Turkish Century" vision and said that unresolved social problems, identity conflicts and crisis-causing political language can no longer be sustained.

According to Kurdistan Press, Devlet Baghçeli, Chairman of the Turkish National Movement Party, explained his views on the process called "Turkey without Terrorism" in an interview with the "Turkgun" newspaper.

Baghçeli said: "Building the Turkish and Turkish Century as a political action that must be carried out, an ideal that cannot be ignored and a necessity that can no longer be postponed, is before us. A Turkey free from terrorism is the objective and tangible form of this idea."

He stated that the world is going through a historical period with serious crises, and said that in this situation, a new approach, rational strategy, national conscience and a sense of political responsibility are needed.

The head of the National Movement Party emphasized that Turkey, as a state and nation, must evaluate the developments that threaten the internal peace, peace, national unity, brotherhood, security and interests of this country with a multilateral and realistic perspective.

According to Baghçeli, unresolved social problems can no longer be postponed and the continuation of disputes about values ​​and identities has exhausted society. He said that the conditions have been created to abandon the political language that produces crises instead of solving problems.

Baghçeli said that in addition to efforts to create separation based on religion, belief, creed, and ethnic origin, classifications such as "progressive," "reactionary," "secular," and "religious" should also be abandoned.

Baghçeli also mentioned preserving the unity and integrity of the Turkish nation, strengthening the sovereignty of the Republic of Turkey, and leaving a safer, more peaceful, and more prosperous country for future generations as other goals of the process known as "Turkey without terrorism."