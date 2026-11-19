Shaswar Abdul Wahid:

Shaswar Abdul Wahid, the head of the New Generation Movement, strongly criticized the political situation in the Kurdistan Region, considering Masrour Barzani's continued presence in the position of Prime Minister as the root cause of the current crises, and emphasized that opposing the formation of two administrations or two regions without addressing the issue of Masrour Barzani's continued presence in power means ignoring the essence of the crisis.

According to KurdPress, Shaswar Abdul Wahid, the head of the New Generation Movement, in a statement referring to the recent political developments in the Kurdistan Region, described the current situation in the region as very dangerous.

He added: The current crisis in the Kurdistan Region is related to Masrour Barzani's continued presence in power and has no direct connection with collecting signatures to turn Sulaymaniyah into an independent region. Abdul Wahid criticized the positions of some currents regarding the opposition to the formation of two administrations or two regions in Kurdistan, stating that anyone who opposes this plan but does not speak out about Masrour Barzani remaining in the position of Prime Minister is in fact supporting the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

The head of the New Generation Movement also claimed that Masrour Barzani had held this position illegally for eight years.

In the end, he emphasized the need to distinguish between maintaining the existence of the Kurdistan Region and the continued presence of individuals in power, saying: "Yes to the permanence of Kurdistan, but not to the permanence of Masrour Barzani."