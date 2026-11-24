Informed sources announced that Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Zaidi intends to increase the level of coordination between security agencies by making changes to the country's security command; changes that also include the commanders of the Ministry of Interior and the National Intelligence Service.

Kurdpress-Al Arabiya reported, citing informed sources, that Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Zaidi intends to make changes to the structure of the country's security command and increase the level of coordination between security agencies.

According to these sources, the intended changes include the commanders of the Ministry of Interior and the National Intelligence Service. This measure aims to reorganize the command of the security services and strengthen coordination between various institutions, and is being carried out simultaneously with the field developments of recent days in the security file of the Jarf al-Sakhr region.

The Iraqi Prime Minister had ended Hamid al-Shatari's mission as head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service in late October of this year.

After that, Ali Faleh Zaidi temporarily took over the administration of the service until a new head was appointed to succeed al-Shatari.

Hamid al-Shatari had taken over the head of the country's National Intelligence Service on December 19, 2024, by order of the then Prime Minister of Iraq, Muhammad Shia al-Sudani.