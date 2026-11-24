The speaker of the Iraqi parliament has rejected allegations that he owns an oil refinery in Anbar province and uses it to smuggle oil, and has asked the head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq to conduct a judicial investigation into these claims.

According to Kurdistan Press, Haibat Halbousi, the speaker of the Iraqi parliament, has asked the head of the Supreme Judicial Council of the country to conduct a judicial investigation into claims published on social media that he or his family members are involved in oil smuggling through the ownership of an oil refinery in Anbar province.

In an official letter, Halbousi called these claims baseless and false, claiming that their publication was aimed at targeting him for his stances in supporting the government and the judiciary's efforts to fight corruption, including the recently exposed oil smuggling case. Previously, the Al-Atjaj TV channel affiliated with the Iraqi Kataeb Hezbollah had accused individuals close to Mohammad Halbousi, the head of the Advancement Party, of smuggling oil through Syria in a report.

According to the report, these individuals, in cooperation with officials in Damascus, illegally transport oil from the desert areas of western Iraq and eastern Syria to Middle Eastern ports and regional markets.