In response to statements by the Kurdistan Regional Government, and in particular the region's Prime Minister, who called Ali al-Zaidi's recent decisions "unconstitutional," the official Iraqi news agency (IRA) published a list of constitutional principles, current laws, and Federal Supreme Court rulings that, according to the media outlet, confirm the Iraqi Prime Minister's authority to control border crossings, oil fields, and regional security.

According to Kurdistan Press, citing the Kurdish media outlet "Draw," the official Iraqi news agency (IRA) has published the central government's legal and regulatory documents in this regard in support of the recent decisions by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to exercise federal sovereignty over border crossings, oil resources, and security affairs in the Kurdistan Region. This action by the official Iraqi news agency is in response to recent positions taken by Erbil authorities, and specifically by Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, who described today's decisions by the Iraqi Prime Minister as surprising and contrary to the constitution.

One of the most important references made by the news agency is the ruling of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq, which annulled the Kurdistan Region's Oil and Gas Law and required Erbil to fully deliver its oil products to the federal government. The list of legal principles and rulings that the official Iraqi news agency published as a support for Baghdad's decisions is as follows:

Article 78 of the Constitution: The Prime Minister is directly responsible for the implementation of the country's general policies and is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Article 109 of the Constitution: The federal authorities are responsible for maintaining the unity, territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of Iraq. Article 110, Paragraph 2 of the Constitution: The federal government is responsible for formulating and implementing national security policy, managing the armed forces, and securing Iraq's borders.

Article 110, Paragraph 3 of the Constitution: The federal government is responsible for formulating financial and customs policies and regulating trade within the borders of the regions and provinces.

Article 111, Paragraph 1 of the Constitution: Oil and gas belong to all Iraqis in all regions and provinces.

Article 112, Paragraph 1 of the Constitution: The federal government is responsible for managing oil and gas extracted from fields together with the governments of the regions and producing provinces.

Article 114, Paragraph 1 of the Constitution: Customs administration is a shared authority that is carried out in coordination between the federal government, the regions, and the provinces outside the region.

Article 121, Paragraph 1 of the Constitution: Exclusive federal powers are excluded from the scope of powers of the regions. Law No. 30 of 2016 on the Border Crossings Organization: Grants this organization, which is affiliated with the Council of Ministers, the authority to control, supervise, and inspect the departments operating at border crossings.

The Federal Supreme Court ruling on February 15, 2022: 1. Annuls the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Oil and Gas Law and requires the regional government to fully deliver oil products to the federal government. 2. Assigns the responsibility for following up on contracts concluded for the sale of oil and gas to the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and provides for the possibility of following up on the annulment of oil contracts.