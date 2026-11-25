Following an investigation into oil smuggling in Kirkuk and the Northern Iraqi Oil Company, 18 military, security and administrative officials were dismissed from their positions by order of the Iraqi Prime Minister. A member of the Iraqi Parliament's Security and Defense Committee announced that some of these officials have confessed to the smuggling and that the investigation into the case is still ongoing.

According to Kurdistan Press, 18 military, security and administrative officials in the province and the Northern Iraqi Oil Company were dismissed following an investigation by a committee affiliated with the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office into the oil smuggling case in Kirkuk.

According to the results of this committee's investigation, in addition to puncturing pipelines and stealing oil in some areas, more than 60,000 barrels of oil were being transported daily using tankers under the name of refineries, some of which was also being smuggled to Iran. In this regard, Mazen Gharib, a member of the Iraqi Parliament's Security and Defense Committee, announced that he was present during the investigation process with the dismissed officials and that some of them had confessed to the existence of oil smuggling.

He added that even officials who were not directly involved in the oil transportation were punished for failing to perform their duties.

According to Mazen Gharib, some officials were simply dismissed from their positions, but a number of others who played a role in the case were referred to the relevant authorities for investigation. Also, some other officials, including the directors of national security and intelligence who have recently taken up their duties, were simply given warnings.

The Iraqi MP emphasized that the investigation is still ongoing and the matter will not end with the dismissal of the officials. He also said that after the dismissal of these officials, another committee has been sent from Baghdad to Kirkuk to organize the mechanism of the activities of the oil institutions.

On the other hand, Sirwan Mustafa, head of the Advanced Geology Department at the Northern Iraqi Oil Company, pointed to the widespread corruption in the company's administrative structure and stated that excessive administrative procedures and bureaucracy had prevented the success of oil sector development contracts.

He added that the contracts that were obstructed were definitely accompanied by widespread corruption, and the recent operation ordered by Ali Zaidi and the arrest of a number of officials is confirmation of the existence of widespread corruption in various departments of the Northern Iraqi Oil Company.

According to intelligence reports and technical surveys at the Northern Iraqi Oil Company, as a result of corruption and the lack of reforms in the oil institutions, the company's oil production has decreased from 600,000 barrels per day to 300,000 barrels.