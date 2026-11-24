The Iraqi government has intensified its demand to take over all the oil and gas fields in the disputed areas from the Kurdistan Region in a new plan, making the full payment of Erbil's financial entitlements conditional on this; at the same time, the "Dana gaz" company, after the recent drone attack, has made the resumption of production in the Kormor gas field conditional on receiving $200 million in outstanding debt and fully guaranteeing the security of the field.

According to KurdPress, based on a new plan and the follow-up of the "Khandan" media, the Iraqi government has intensified its efforts to regain full control of all the oil and gas fields within the disputed areas; in contrast, the "Dana gaz" company has stopped its activities in the "Kormor" field and has made its resumption conditional on the implementation of two conditions. The new map includes nine oil fields that lie outside the Line of Contact (the border that existed between 1991 and 2003). The Kurdistan Region currently controls three of them, including Safiya and Khormahle in areas controlled by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Kormor in the area controlled by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK); the Baghdad-based Northern Oil Company operates six more.

According to Khandan, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi has asked senior Kurdistan Region officials to hand over these oil fields to Baghdad.The Iraqi Prime Minister has emphasized that his government will henceforth act in accordance with the constitution and will provide all the region’s financial and constitutional rights and privileges “without any reduction,” but other areas that the region has taken over as a “de facto situation,” especially after the ISIS war, will be withdrawn because it considers them “its right.”

Baghdad sees this move as implementing the constitution and exercising state sovereignty over national wealth; the Prime Minister’s message is that in exchange for the handover of these nine oil fields and the Kormor field, the central government will be committed to paying all the region’s financial rights and privileges in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

Baghdad’s efforts to gain control are not limited to oil fields alone, but also include the Kormor gas field in the Qader Karm district of Chamchamal province, where production has currently stopped. The Dana gaz company, which invests in the field, is unwilling to resume its activities unless two main conditions are met; this action was taken after the field was attacked by a drone on the 8th of this month and their activities were suspended.

The dispute over the management of the oil file between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi federal government has centered on the jurisdiction of ownership, extraction, export, and revenue sharing within the framework of Iraq’s 2005 constitution.

The Kurdistan Region’s independent oil sales, known as the “independent economy,” began in 2014 as disputes between Erbil and Baghdad over budget and oil deepened, becoming a contentious political, legal, and economic issue within the region and with the Iraqi federal government.

Federal officials point out that the budget bill sets a minimum commitment of 445,000 barrels of oil per day, while the Iraqi side insists that production and exports are below that amount.

Efforts and discussions are ongoing to bring oil companies operating outside the framework of the tripartite agreement between the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and the companies into the agreement in order to increase the level of Iraqi exports.

The issue of management and delivery of oil and gas fields in the disputed areas, along with investigations and mechanisms related to oil smuggling and fuel supply, are among the main areas of discussion between the two sides.