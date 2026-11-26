In their meeting this afternoon, the heads of the four Iraqi forces, while emphasizing their full support for the government's measures to combat corruption and oil smuggling, welcomed the plan of the head of the Supreme Judicial Council to hold a joint meeting between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region at the beginning of next month.

According to Kurdistan Press, citing Daraw, on Wednesday, 11 / 25 / 2026, the Iraqi Prime Minister's Media Office released a statement detailing the details of this afternoon's meeting of the country's chiefs of staff (consisting of the Prime Minister, Speaker of Parliament, President, and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council).

According to this statement, the participants in the meeting reaffirmed their support for the government's measures to combat corruption and combat oil and oil product smuggling. The attendees also emphasized the importance of continuous coordination between the supervisory, security, and judicial institutions in order to pursue the factors involved in these cases and deal with them legally with the aim of protecting the country's treasury and oil wealth.

In another part of the meeting, the heads of the Iraqi forces welcomed the initiative of Faiq Zidan, President of the Supreme Judicial Council, to hold a national dialogue under his supervision on December 1, 2026.

The meeting is scheduled to be held with the presence of all four branches and hosted by some relevant and supportive parties to pave the way for resolving the constitutional crisis between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq and achieving solutions within the framework of the constitution.