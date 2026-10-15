ENKS: Invitations to meetings related to the Kurds must be inclusive and balanced

Syria Service - The National Council of the Kurds of Syria (ENKS), criticizing the council's neglect in invitations related to the MERI Institute meetings, emphasized the need to observe political pluralism and the participation of all Kurdish political currents in such meetings.

According to KurdPress, the National Council of the Kurds of Syria (ENKS), issuing a statement about the MERI Institute meetings, called for inclusiveness and balance in inviting personalities, academics, and political currents to participate in meetings related to Kurdish issues, especially the Kurdish issue in Syria.The council emphasized that the invitations of the MERI Institute to host personalities and academics who care about Kurdish issues should include all political currents, and that the Kurdish Patriotic Council of Syria, parties and other political forces should also be invited to these meetings without discrimination or exclusion.

In another part of the statement, the ENKS criticized its neglect as one of the main Kurdish political currents, stating that excluding a current that plays a role in representing the demands of the Kurdish people sends negative messages to the Kurdish public.

The council emphasized in its statement that such an approach does not help strengthen a common position and responsible dialogue, and if the purpose of holding these meetings is scientific and academic, it is better to make the invitations in an inclusive and balanced manner.ENKS also emphasized the need to provide a platform for different views and opinions among the Kurds and called for ensuring the participation of all parties, without excluding or ignoring any side.

ENKS’s appreciation of the Barzani Institute

At the end of its statement, the Kurdish Patriotic Council of Syria thanked the Barzani Institute for pursuing this issue and paying attention to it, and valued the efforts of this institution to address existing shortcomings.

The council emphasized that the Kurdish issue goes beyond being examined from the perspective of only one political party, and serving the Kurdish people requires respecting political pluralism and ensuring the participation of all parties, far from excluding or ignoring different views.