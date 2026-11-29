Al-Hurra:

The American website Al-Hurra reported that the Iraqi federal government has made similar demands from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to Erbil, as part of an effort to transfer the management of the Kurdistan Region’s oil resources and border crossings to federal institutions.

Kurdpress

The American website Al-Hurra reported that the Iraqi federal government has made similar demands from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to the Kurdistan Region, which focus specifically on transferring the management of the region’s oil resources and border crossings to federal institutions.

The website reported that a few months after the agreement to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces into Syrian government institutions and hand over management of oil fields and border crossings under their control to Damascus, the Iraqi Kurdistan Region has faced similar demands from Baghdad, an issue that comes amid signs of a change in the US approach towards relations between the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Region.

According to the report, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi’s decisions to transfer management of the Kurdistan Region’s oil and border crossings to federal institutions have raised concerns in the region about a repeat of the Syrian experience.

These concerns have increased especially after US President Donald Trump announced his support for Zaidi’s efforts to impose state sovereignty across Iraq. Tom Barak, the US envoy who oversaw the SDF integration agreement, is also closely following the Iraqi case.

In this context, Abdul Amir Tayiban, an advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister, has announced the existence of an international approach to strengthen Baghdad's position; statements that have been presented as a sign of the Iraqi government's orientation to control the border crossings of the Kurdistan Region.