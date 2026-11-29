The Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, in a joint meeting in Sulaymaniyah, while reviewing the latest developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, emphasized the coordination of positions and presence with a common perspective at the December 1st meeting in Baghdad.

According to the Kurdistan Press, citing Rudaw, the high delegations of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan met and discussed on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at the headquarters of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's political office in the city of Sulaymaniyah.

According to a joint statement from the two parties, the meeting focused on reviewing new developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, coordinating positions on current issues, and reviewing the relations of the Kurdistan Region with the Iraqi federal institutions.

In this meeting, the two sides emphasized the need to pursue dialogue to resolve differences and to attend the December 1st, 2026 meeting in Baghdad with a common position.

The statement also emphasized the need to resolve all issues within the framework of the permanent Iraqi constitution and jointly defend the legal and constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region.