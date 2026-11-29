Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in a meeting with Qassem Hassan Al-Abboudi, Iraq's National Security Advisor, emphasized the full implementation of the security agreement between the two countries, ensuring the security of the common borders, and preventing the interference of foreign powers in Tehran-Baghdad relations.

According to Kurdistan Press, Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in a meeting with Qassem Hassan Al-Abboudi, Iraq's National Security Advisor, emphasized the necessity of fully implementing the security agreement between the two countries, ensuring the security of the common borders, and preventing the influence of foreign powers on the economic relations between Tehran and Baghdad.

Rezaei said in the meeting: "An independent, powerful, and advanced Iraq can be one of the foundations of new security arrangements in the region."

The Iraqi National Security Advisor said that Baghdad is determined to fully implement the agreement and that Iraq will not allow its territory or airspace to be used against Iran and other neighboring countries.

Al-Aboudi arrived in Tehran on Saturday, December 27, as a special envoy of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi. The purpose of the trip was to meet with Iranian officials and discuss joint security and strategic issues.

Earlier, the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran had announced the visit of an Iraqi security delegation to examine issues including smuggling, border control, and security cooperation.