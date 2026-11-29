World Service - French President Emmanuel Macron, in separate phone calls with Nechirvan Barzani and Ali al-Zaidi, leaders of the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi government, called for resolving the differences between Erbil and Baghdad through dialogue and based on the Iraqi constitution, and announced Paris' readiness to mediate and help reach a solution.

According to Kurdistan Press, following the escalation of tensions between the central government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, French President Emmanuel Macron, in separate phone calls with Nechirvan Barzani and Ali Al-Zaidi, leaders of the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi government, called for resolving the differences between Erbil and Baghdad through dialogue and based on the Iraqi constitution, and announced Paris' readiness to mediate and help reach a solution.

The Elysee Palace announced that Emmanuel Macron discussed the developments and differences between Erbil and Baghdad in a phone call with Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Kurdistan Region, on Sunday. The call followed Macron's phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

According to the Elysee Palace, the French president called on Baghdad and Erbil to resolve their differences through dialogue and within the framework of the Iraqi constitution. Macron also stressed that Paris is ready to help find a solution to these differences.

This French stance comes as tensions between the central government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have entered a new phase in recent days, and concerns about the future of the federal system and the legal powers of the region have increased.

Georges Malbruno, a senior reporter for the French newspaper Le Figaro, announced in a message on the social network X on Saturday that Nechirvan Barzani may travel to Paris in early December and meet with Emmanuel Macron. He wrote that the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government intends to enlist the support of the French president in the confrontation that the Iraqi prime minister, supported by Donald Trump, has started against the Kurds.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's public support for the actions of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has added to the concerns of regional leaders. On Friday, November 27, Trump announced that he supports the Iraqi government's efforts to exercise authority throughout the country, prevent oil smuggling, combat corruption and place all weapons under the exclusive control of the government.

In such circumstances, Macron’s recent stance could indicate France’s attempt to play a more active role in managing the differences between Erbil and Baghdad. By simultaneously emphasizing dialogue with the central government and the Kurdistan Region, Paris is trying to prevent political and economic differences from turning into a wider crisis and to pursue a solution within the framework of Iraq’s federal structure.

Macron’s separate contacts with Ali al-Zaidi and Nechirvan Barzani and his declaration of France’s readiness to help resolve the differences are important because, contrary to Washington’s recent stance, Paris has emphasized in its public message the necessity of dialogue between the two sides and respect for the constitution.