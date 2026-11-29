Syria Service - Kurdish politician Elham Ahmad took the oath of office in the presence of the head of the Syrian interim government, Ahmad al-Shara, and officially began his activities as a member of the country's parliament.

According to Kurdistan Press, Elham Ahmad took the oath of office in the presence of the head of the Syrian interim government, Ahmad al-Shara, on Saturday, November 28, at the Palace of the People in Damascus. The ceremony was held in the presence of the speaker of the Syrian Parliament, Abdul Hamid al-Awak.

On Thursday, November 26, Ahmad al-Shara issued decree number 200 of 2026, appointing Elham Ahmad as an independent member of the Syrian Parliament. This appointment was made with the aim of filling the vacant seat of a resigned member of the parliament and increasing the number of members of this institution from 205 to 206.According to the official Syrian news agency (SANA), the appointment was made in accordance with Article 24 of the Declaration of the Constitution and Article 45 of Decree No. 143 of 2025. According to these regulations, if the seat of an elected or appointed member of the parliament becomes vacant due to resignation, death or disqualification, the head of state can appoint his successor.

Elham Ahmad is a well-known Kurdish political figure in Syria who previously served as the co-chair of the Foreign Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration of Northern and Eastern Syria. She also served as the co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council and has been one of the main figures in political and diplomatic negotiations between the Autonomous Administration and the Damascus government in recent years.

Elham Ahmad participated, alongside Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces, in the negotiations related to the agreement to merge the civilian and military institutions of northern and eastern Syria into the structure of the central government.

In these negotiations, she emphasized the need for Kurdish political participation, decentralization in the government structure, and guaranteeing the national and cultural rights of the Kurds.

Her appointment to the Syrian parliament took place in a situation where negotiations on the implementation of the agreement between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces and the participation of representatives of the northern and eastern regions of Syria in the country's new political structure continue to be important issues in the developments in Syria.