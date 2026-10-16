The scope of Kurdish language and literature education in universities around the world

World Service - Kurdish language and literature is offered in universities from Europe, America and Asia in the form of academic disciplines, in undergraduate and graduate courses at Inalcoy in France, to the teaching of Sorani and Kurmanji in universities in Germany, Sweden, England and the United States, and the launch of a Kurdish language education program at Beijing Foreign Studies University.

According to KurdPress, Kurdish language education is pursued in universities in Europe, America and Asia in the form of academic disciplines, elective courses and specialized courses. The National Institute of Oriental Languages ​​and Civilizations of France, known as Inalco, is one of the main centers in this field, which teaches Kurdish language, literature and civilization at undergraduate and graduate levels and also provides the possibility of conducting research at the doctoral level.Beijing Foreign Studies University in China, Free University of Berlin in Germany, Uppsala University in Sweden, University of Exeter in the UK and Indiana University in the US are also active centers of Kurdish education or academic studies.

Kurdish education at these universities varies in terms of academic level, course load and language varieties. Some centers have multi-year tracks, while others offer Kurdish as electives or short-term courses. Sorani and Kurmanji are the two main varieties of interest in these programs, and in a number of universities, language education is combined with the study of Kurdish literature, history and culture.

Inalco in Paris is one of the oldest centers of Kurdish academic education outside the Middle East. Kurdish language education at this institution began in 1948 and later expanded to a program that includes Kurdish language, literature and civilization.The undergraduate program is three years long and the master's program is two years long, and it covers the teaching of Sorani and Kurmanji, along with literary, historical, and cultural topics. After completing these stages, students can continue their specialized research in the field of Kurdish language and studies. There is a possibility of doctoral research in this field, although this does not necessarily mean that an independent degree titled Kurdish language will be awarded at the doctoral level.

In China, Beijing Foreign Studies University launched an official Kurdish language teaching program in September 2026. According to the announced program, the first three years will be dedicated to Sorani and the fourth year to Kurmanji. The university had established a Department of Kurdish Language and Literature in 2017, and the launch of the official language teaching program is a new stage in its activities in this field.Given that the program began this year, there is not yet enough information to assess the educational outcomes and success rate.

The Free University of Berlin in Germany also offers Kurdish as an academic course. The curriculum for the 2026–2027 academic year includes courses in Central Kurdish or Sorani and Kurmanji. Students can strengthen their language skills at different levels and link language learning with Kurdish and Middle Eastern studies. However, offering these courses does not mean that there will be a separate bachelor’s or master’s degree in Kurdish language and literature.

In Sweden, Uppsala University offers Kurdish courses with academic credit. In its autumn 2026 program, the university planned to offer a “Kurdish A” course with 30 academic credits and an introductory course in Sorani with 15 credits. Some of the courses will be held remotely.The delivery of courses in each semester depends on the university's curriculum and not all courses are necessarily offered in all academic years.

In the UK, the University of Exeter is a major centre for Kurdish studies. It offers Kurmanji courses for undergraduates in Middle Eastern Studies and postgraduates in Kurdish Studies. The University of Exeter's Kurdish Studies Centre also conducts research on Kurdish language, literature, history and society, and offers research opportunities at the postgraduate and doctoral levels. In addition to these programmes, the university's Language Centre also offers an online introductory Kurmanji course, which is a ten-week course.

The School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, also offers courses in Sorani and Kurmanji through its Language Centre.These courses are offered in several stages and cover speaking, listening, reading, and writing skills. Each stage usually lasts a ten-week semester. These courses are designed for language learning and are distinct from independent university majors.

In the United States, Indiana University in Bloomington is an active center for Sorani education, offering courses at introductory, intermediate, and advanced levels. The university also offers summer Kurdish language programs. Students can pursue the language alongside studies related to Kurdish history, politics, and society. The University of Central Florida and Northeastern Illinois University have also had courses and programs in Kurdish language or studies at various times, but the continuity of these courses depends on the curriculum of each university.In Armenia, Yerevan State University also offers a Kurdish course in its Master’s program in Iranian Language and Literature. In the published program for the 2025–2026 academic year, the course was offered in the third semester, worth three academic credits, and its practical part included 30 hours of instruction. However, the available information is insufficient to confirm the continued provision of this course in the 2026–2027 academic year.

In addition to universities, specialized institutions are also active in teaching the Kurdish language. The Kurdish Institute of Lausanne in Switzerland began offering online courses in Sorani and Kurmanji at the introductory level in September 2026. Each course is 12 weeks long and includes 12 sessions, and participants receive a certificate of attendance at the end. The Zahra Institute in the United States also offers online courses in Sorani and Kurmanji at various levels and is involved in educational and research activities in the field of Kurdish studies.These courses are not the same as formal university majors in terms of degree type and educational structure.