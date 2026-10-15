Our office in Hasakah was destroyed and Kurdish symbols were attacked

Syria Service - The PYD General Council announced that the party's office in the Ghuyran neighborhood of Hasakah was destroyed and looted on Tuesday, October 13, and Kurdish symbols, especially women's symbols, were attacked.

According to Kurdistan Press, the General Council of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) issued a statement announcing that the party's office in the Ghuyran neighborhood of Hasakah was attacked on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, and that the attackers, after breaking the entrance door, looted the office and attacked symbols of the Kurdish people, especially images and symbols related to the women's uprising. The party also announced that the attack took place a few days after the Institute for the Families of the Martyrs in the city of Tal Tamr was targeted.The statement states that after the attack on the victims’ families’ institution in Tal Tamr, the Democratic Union Party’s office in Hasakah was also targeted, and yesterday, pictures of the deceased women were also attacked.

In its statement, the Democratic Union Party’s General Council considered the attacks in Tal Tamr and Hasakah and the attack on the party’s office as a sign of an organized plan aimed at harming peaceful coexistence in the region, and emphasized that such actions threaten social peace, regional stability, and freedom of political activity and popular formation.

The party also announced that its office in the Ghuwayran neighborhood was not simply a party center, but a place for organizing people and working to strengthen coexistence, sisterhood, and brotherhood among all ethnic groups and components of the region.In another part of the statement, the Democratic Union Party considered these actions to reflect a racist mentality and described them as reminiscent of the policies of the Syrian Baath regime, which, according to the party, was based on denying the existence of others and opposing social pluralism and diversity.

The Democratic Union Party General Council finally called on the responsible parties to fulfill their duties in protecting the offices of parties and civil institutions, to investigate these attacks, to hold the perpetrators accountable, and to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The party also called on political forces, social institutions, and the Syrian people to resist incitement and hatred, to adhere to dialogue and peaceful coexistence, and to strive to maintain social peace.