The command of the 1st Infantry Brigade of the Peshmarga forces in the Qarahanjir district denied all rumors about the withdrawal of these forces from the region and emphasized their continued presence in the defensive trenches.

According to KurdPress, citing the Avenah website, Brigadier General Talib Farouk Mohammad, commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade in the Qarahanjir area, announced in a statement: “From the perspective of national and military responsibility, as the commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade in the Qarahanjir area, we completely deny all rumors and false news that indicate the withdrawal of our forces from this area."

In another part of the statement, the commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade assured all parties and stated: “The Peshmarga of the 1st Infantry Brigade, as always, are present in the defensive trenches with a steely spirit and full readiness and continue to protect the security, stability of the region and the lives and property of citizens."

At the end of his statement, Brigadier General Talib Farouk Mohammad pointed out the goals behind these rumors and noted: “The dissemination of such baseless news is only aimed at creating concern and fear among citizens and has no true basis. As always, we will be the defensive shield of the land and people of Kurdistan and will not evacuate a single inch of our trenches."