In response to calls for the return of Kurdish and Peshmerga forces to the borders and positions before the fall of the Baath regime, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Counter-Terrorism Service announced that the parties making these calls must first of all return to the areas where they were stationed before 2003.

According to KurdPress, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Counter-Terrorism Service issued a strong statement responding to calls for the return of Kurdish and Peshmerga forces to the borders and positions before the fall of the Baath regime and Line 36, and emphasized the defense of the Kurdistan Region’s territory.

On the evening of Wednesday, November 25, 2026, the institution announced that the parties who demand the return of Kurds and Peshmerga forces to the borders and positions before the fall of the Baath regime and Line 36 must first of all return to the areas where they were stationed before 2003.The Kurdistan Regional Government’s Counter-Terrorism Service further emphasized: “If the criterion is a return to the situation before the fall of the Baath regime, then these parties will no longer have any place or position in today’s Iraq."

The agency concluded by emphasizing its position and announced: “We will defend our territory step by step."