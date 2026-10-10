50 Arab families from Sarkani return to their neighborhoods in Hasakah

Syria Service - Simultaneously with the start of the fourth convoy of Sarkani refugees returning to their areas of residence in northern Syria, 50 Arab families who had previously been resettled in Sarkani returned to their neighborhoods in Hasakah city.

According to KurdPress, on Thursday, October 8, 2026, the fourth convoy of Sarkani refugees departed from Hasakah city to their areas of residence in Sarkani. This convoy included 493 families with a total of 3,569 residents of the rural areas of Sarkani. At the same time, 50 Arab families who had been resettled in Sarkani were returned to their previous neighborhoods in Hasakah city.

Mahmoud Jamil, spokesman for the Sarkani Refugee Committee, announced in an interview with Rudaw that the fourth convoy of refugees returning from this area left on Thursday.According to him, all the families present in this caravan are from the rural areas of Sarkani.

According to the announcement of the Hasakah Information Department, 50 Arab families also left Sarkani on the same day and returned to their neighborhoods in Hasakah city. These families previously lived in the neighborhoods of Ghuyran, Nashwa, and Aziziyah in Hasakah.

The process of returning the displaced people of Sarkani began on August 10, 2026. According to the announced statistics, before the departure of the fourth caravan, a total of 3,626 families had returned to their areas of residence in the first three caravans.

Most of the returning families were Arabs living in the villages of Sarkani, Zargan, and Tal Tamr. The process of returning the displaced people continues within the framework of efforts to return the residents of various areas to their previous places of residence.