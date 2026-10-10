Some parties are seeking to defeat security and administrative agreements by inciting public sentiment

Syria Service - Referring to the protests in the Ghuyran neighborhood of the city, "Noureddine Ahmed" announced that some parties are trying to prevent the implementation of security and administrative agreements by inciting public sentiment and using youth in gatherings.

According to KurdPress, in an interview about the recent protests in the Ghuyran neighborhood of Hasakah, "Noureddine Ahmed" announced that these gatherings are not limited to this neighborhood and that similar events have also occurred in different regions of Hasakah province. He claimed that some individuals and parties have been trying to prevent the success of these agreements since the beginning of the agreements by inciting social sentiment and creating unrest.In an interview with Rudaw, Noureddine Ahmed pointed out the efforts made to prevent the escalation of disputes and tensions, stating that the provincial authorities have held several meetings with prominent figures from the Ghuyeran neighborhood and representatives of the Kurdish and Arab communities to prevent possible disputes and conflicts.

The Hasakah governor emphasized that the agreements reached have entered the implementation stage and their security, administrative and military stages are progressing. According to him, the authorities have tried to prevent some parties from disturbing social peace and stability by inciting public opinion by reassuring the people.Hasakah Governor Emphasizes Integration of Security and Government Institutions

In response to a question about the protesters’ demand for the return of government sovereignty to the region, Noureddine Ahmed stated that government sovereignty has been in place for several months, and public security institutions and security forces have been merged with government-affiliated forces and are operating jointly.

He added that the process of integration in the military and security sectors is continuing, and even intelligence agencies have been merged as part of this process; an issue that, according to him, has never been seen before.

Accusing some parties of trying to obstruct the implementation of the agreements, the Hasakah Governor said that these people have been looking for excuses to create unrest since the beginning of the agreement process, and now they have turned the issue of government sovereignty into a pretext to incite the people.At the same time, Ahmed claimed that the movement of citizens in the region continues as usual and that holding a meeting with social figures was of particular importance to manage the situation and prevent the escalation of tensions. He also said that the grounds for these reactions had already been formed and the recent gatherings should be examined within this framework.

Hasakah Governor: Youth emotions were used to incite protests

In response to the widespread presence of youth and teenagers in recent gatherings, Noureddine Ahmed stated that some parties have had plans to exploit the emotions of the people, especially the youth, since the beginning of the agreements.

Without mentioning the identities of these parties, he claimed that the organizers of the protests have tried to use the emotions of the youth to prepare the ground for their presence on the streets and to intensify the unrest.Deployment of security forces to prevent ethnic tensions

Al-Hasakah Governor also confirmed in response to a question about the deployment of more security forces to the region that the authorities have taken the necessary measures in anticipation of such a situation.

He explained that if necessary, as in other regions and provinces, the number of security forces will be increased to maintain the security and tranquility of all communities living in the region.

Ahmed emphasized that the aim of these measures is to prevent the formation of differences and conflicts between Kurds, Arabs and other communities living in Hasakah. He also emphasized the need to maintain public peace and prevent the exploitation of social differences to create tension in the region.