Mecca Coalition: Rapid deployment of military forces in Saudi Arabia begins

According to Kurdistan Press, according to the joint statement of the Mecca Coalition, the coalition's political and defense strategic committee decided after holding its meeting to immediately begin the practical implementation of joint defense commitments. The most important items announced are: Reaffirming that the security of each member country is an inseparable part of the collective security of the three countries. Immediate start of joint defense missions and rapid provision and deployment of military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia. Condemning attempts to target Mecca and Medina, as well as continuous attacks on Saudi cities and civilian and economic facilities.Appoint retired First Lieutenant Noman Mahmood of Pakistan as Secretary General of the Coalition for a three-year term. Immediate implementation of joint defense commitments.