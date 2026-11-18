Qobad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, in a meeting with Faramarz Asadi, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Erbil, while reviewing the latest political developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, emphasized the importance of the Iraqi federal government's support for strengthening security and stability and the need to resume talks to overcome the political impasse in the region.

According to KurdPress, Qobad Talabani announced his meeting with Faramarz Asadi, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Erbil, by publishing a message on his page on the X social network.

He announced that during this meeting, political developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region were reviewed and the two sides discussed issues related to security, stability and the political situation in the region. Talabani, referring to the topics of the meeting, emphasized the importance of the Iraqi federal government's support for strengthening security and stability, and recalled the need to resume talks with the aim of overcoming the political impasse in the Kurdistan Region.