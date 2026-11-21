According to data from the Independent High Election Commission of Iraq, only 33 percent of eligible voters in the two provinces of Erbil and Dohuk voted for the Democratic Party in the Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections; this figure reaches 43 percent among biometric card holders.

According to KurdPress, according to Darwmedia, based on data from the Independent High Election Commission of Iraq regarding the elections for the sixth term of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament on October 20, 2024, the number and percentage of votes for the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the two provinces of Erbil and Dohuk are as follows:

Of the total number of people who had the right to vote, 749,938 people, equivalent to 33 percent, voted for the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and 1,543,270 people, equivalent to 67 percent, did not vote for this party. Also, of the total number of people who had renewed their biometric voting cards, 749,938 people, equivalent to 43 percent, voted for the Democratic Party, and 996,715 people, equivalent to 57 percent, did not vote for this party.

Part One: Eligible Voters and Biometric Card Holders

Based on data from the Iraqi Independent High Election Commission regarding the elections for the sixth term of the Kurdistan Parliament on October 20, 2024, the statistics for the two provinces of Erbil and Duhok were as follows:

1. Total Eligible Voters:

The number of people who were eligible to vote in the two provinces of Erbil and Duhok was a total of 2,293,208; of these, 1,366,462 people lived in Erbil and 926,746 people lived in Duhok.

2. Biometric card holders (people who had renewed their voting cards):

Of the total eligible voters, 1,746,653 people, or 76 percent, had renewed biometric cards and were eligible to participate in the elections. Of these, 1,22,906 were in Erbil and 723,747 were in Duhok.

Part Two: Number and percentage of people who voted for the Kurdistan Democratic Party and those who did not vote for this party

1. Based on the total eligible voters:

Erbil and Duhok (total): 749,938 people, or 33 percent, voted for the Democratic Party and 1,543,270 people, or 67 percent, did not vote for this party.

Dohuk Province: 402,152 people, equivalent to 43 percent, voted for the Democratic Party, and 524,594 people, equivalent to 57 percent, did not vote for this party.* Erbil Province: 347,786 people, equivalent to 25 percent, voted for the Democratic Party, and 1,18,676 people, equivalent to 75 percent, did not vote for this party.

2. Based on the number of people who had renewed their biometric cards:

Erbil and Duhok (total): 749,938 people, equivalent to 43 percent, voted for the Democratic Party, and 996,715 people, equivalent to 57 percent, did not vote for this party.

Duhok Province: 402,152 people, equivalent to 56 percent, voted for the Democratic Party, and 321,595 people, equivalent to 44 percent, did not vote for this party.

Erbil Province: 347,786 people, equivalent to 34 percent, voted for the Democratic Party, and 675,120 people, equivalent to 66 percent, did not vote for this party.