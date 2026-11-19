Heyman Hawrami:

Heyman Hawrami, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s political bureau, announced that Masrour Barzani will be the head of government not only in the 10th but also in the 11th cabinet of the Kurdistan Region. He also launched harsh attacks against the parties that criticize Barzani, calling them defeated and losers.

A Kurdistan Press report said that Hayman Hawrami, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s political bureau, announced in a statement that Masrour Barzani is the executor of the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s governance philosophy in the direction of continuing reforms, implementing service projects and strengthening economic infrastructure, and despite conspiracies and financial and political crises, this management process will continue not only in the 10th but also in the 11th cabinet. Hawrami also noted that the KDP has always been able to gain the trust of the majority of the people of Kurdistan since Massoud Barzani called for elections in the city of Kuyyeh in 1992.

Continuing his remarks, this member of the KDP’s political bureau described Masrour Barzani’s critics as “fraudsters and losers” who trade with voters’ votes and try to hide their own decline in moral values ​​with these actions.

At the same time, he emphasized that the KDP is proud of all its achievements during different periods of governance and does not shy away from accepting responsibility for shortcomings and shortcomings.

“The caravan of Masrour Barzani’s struggles and victories continues, and let the fraudsters and vote-buyers drown in the whirlpool of their own internal failure and collapse,” said Hawrami. This style of governance will continue not only in the tenth cabinet, but also in the eleventh cabinet.”

He also stated: “The people and history of Kurdistan testify that, based on the principles of Barzani’s school, from the perspective of the Democratic Party, the party is a tool, and the Kurds and Kurdistan and their rightful cause are the party’s strategic goal. It is also clear whose chest the arrows of the opponents and enemies are aimed at; he is right.”

The KDP leadership’s emphasis on maintaining Masrour Barzani as Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region comes at a time when negotiations to form the tenth cabinet, following the elections for the sixth term of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament in October 2024, have encountered obstacles and challenges.