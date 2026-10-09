KCK: The struggle for Öcalan's freedom will continue

The KCK Executive Council Joint Presidency, issuing a statement on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of what it called the "international conspiracy against Abdullah Öcalan", called on the Kurds, their supporters and pro-democracy forces to increase their activities for Öcalan's freedom and the solution of the Kurdish issue.

According to KurdPress, the KCK Executive Council Joint Presidency, in a statement on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the beginning of the process that the organization calls the "international conspiracy against Abdullah Öcalan", considered Öcalan's freedom one of the main goals of the peace process and called on the Kurds and pro-democracy forces to expand their struggles.In this statement, the KCK Joint Presidency condemned the political forces involved in the process that began with the departure of PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan from Syria and led to his arrest in 1999. The organization also commemorated the victims of the protests known as “You Can’t Turn Off Our Sun.”

The KCK claimed that the goal of this process was to physically eliminate Öcalan or to neutralize him politically and ideologically; however, the resistance of the Kurdish community and the expansion of the Kurdish movement’s activities in different parts of Kurdistan prevented the full realization of this goal.

The statement stated that Öcalan, during his imprisonment in Imrali Prison, developed new political and theoretical views and proposed the model of a “democratic, ecological and women’s freedom-based society.” The KCK considered these views important not only for solving the Kurdish issue, but also for the future of the Middle East.The KCK Executive Council Joint Presidency also described the peace and democratic society process as an opportunity to resolve the Kurdish issue, adding that a complete end to what it called the "international conspiracy" would be possible by securing the freedom of Abdullah Öcalan and the Kurdish community.

At the end of the statement, the Kurds, their supporters and pro-democracy forces were called upon to increase their political and social activities in all areas in the 29th year of this process and to strive for Öcalan's release and for the Kurdish community to achieve a free and democratic life.