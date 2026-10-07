Barzani asks Baghdad to provide air defense systems for the Kurdistan Region

According to KurdPress, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, has asked the federal government in Baghdad to provide the region with air defense systems to counter the drone attacks that occasionally target the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.According to Shafaq News, Barzani stated in an interview with reporters in Erbil that the international coalition forces were forced to withdraw, especially with the end of their missions and responsibilities in the fight against ISIS, but the withdrawal of the coalition forces does not mean the end of the relations of its member countries with the Kurdistan Region and Iraq in general. Regarding concerns about the possibility of ISIS re-emerging, Barzani emphasized that the Iraqi security forces and the Peshmerga forces have an appropriate level of readiness and operational capacity to confront any potential threat in the country. He added: "We are not worried about creating a security vacuum, but there is one important issue, and that is the provision of air defense systems for the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. We need the help of our friends and are in continuous dialogue with them and also with the federal government to receive these systems."He stressed that once the air defense systems are provided, the dangers and threats to the region will be eliminated. Barzani also said that the people of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region should be confident that no security problems or threats threaten the region. He also noted that good relations between Erbil and Baghdad are on the way to resolving old and unresolved differences and issues.