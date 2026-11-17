Masrour Barzani:

Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, criticized what he called the efforts of some groups to weaken the regional government and limit its powers, and emphasized that the Kurdistan Region will not be divided and that the regional government is trying with all its might to preserve the existence and status of the region.

According to KurdPress, Masrour Barzani stated on Tuesday at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Muvenpick-Gomaspan tourism project in Erbil: Some groups are obstructing our efforts and do not want the Kurdistan Region to be strong.

Referring to the contradictory positions of some groups regarding the activities of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament, he said: Some previously demanded the resumption of the parliament's activities, but now they have filed a complaint against the resumption of its activities. The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region emphasized: We are trying with all our might to protect the existence of the Kurdistan Region and this region will not be divided.

Masrour Barzani also expressed his satisfaction with the positions of the people of Sulaymaniyah against what he described as the “campaign against the Kurdistan Region,” saying: “I am very pleased to see that the loyal and lovable people of Sulaymaniyah have taken a stand against this campaign and raised their voices.”

In another part of his speech, he stated that many efforts have been made to remove everything from the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government.