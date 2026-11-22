Iraqi Journalist:

Hesham Ali, a well-known Iraqi journalist and presenter, referring to recent developments in the Jurf al-Sakhar region, announced that the Iraqi government’s next step will be to restore control of oil fields outside the government’s sovereignty; the statements were made following the publication of reports about oil smuggling in the Kurdistan Region.

According to KurdPress, Hesham Ali, a well-known Iraqi journalist and presenter, wrote in a message on the “X” social network that Ali Zaidi has succeeded in preventing bloodshed and implementing government sovereignty; an achievement that, according to him, will be recorded in the name of Zaidi and the pro-government team.

Referring to the next stages of this process, he stated that the next step is to complete the current measures and then enter the third stage, which is to restore control of oil fields outside the government’s sovereignty. These statements come at a time when a number of political observers believe that the process that began in Jurf al-Sakhar may end in the Kurdistan Region.

According to these observers, the Iraqi government has dispatched its forces to Jurf al-Sakhar based on an intelligence report about oil smuggling. At the same time, a similar report on oil smuggling in the Kurdistan Region has also been published, which provides details of the process of oil smuggling through the Ibrahim Khalil border crossing in Dohuk province and the Parviz Khan and Bashmaq crossings in Sulaymaniyah province.

On the other hand, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi has made several clear messages in recent days about stopping oil smuggling from Zakho to Basra and has emphasized the need to end this process. These positions have been interpreted by some observers as a sign of the Iraqi government's focus on the case of oil smuggling in the Kurdistan Region and an attempt to exert complete control over this area.