Iraqi Prime Minister's Advisor:

Praising Ali Zaidi's performance in the Jurf al-Nasr case, Alaa Talabani, the Iraqi Prime Minister's Advisor on Women's Affairs, emphasized that the Iraqi Prime Minister has been pursuing the sovereignty of the state and the implementation of its laws in every corner of the country's territory and has insisted on resolving this case without bloodshed.

According to Kurdistan Press, Talabani wrote in a message on the "X" social network that whenever the homeland becomes the compass for decision-making and an honest and patriotic will is the basis for the government's performance, success and pride will be achieved.

She added that these concepts have been reflected in Ali Faleh Zaidi's intelligent and patriotic management in the Jurf al-Nasr case.

According to Talabani, Zaidi has been determined to establish the sovereignty of the state and implement its laws in every corner of Iraq's territory. The Iraqi Prime Minister's advisor also emphasized that, most importantly, Zaidi insisted on resolving the case without shedding a single drop of blood.

Finally, Talabani referred to the unity of the Iraqi security forces in various units and stated that these forces are united and no one's blood should be shed except in the fields of defending Iraq.