YPJ Commander-in-Chief:

Syria Service - The YPJ Commander-in-Chief, emphasizing the readiness of this force to participate in the reconstruction of Syria, announced that women should play an active role in all areas, from education and defense to managing community affairs.

According to Kurdistan Press, "Norouz Ahmed", the Commander-in-Chief of the Women's Protection Units (YPJ), in an interview with the Mesopotamia News Agency, referring to the negotiations to integrate this force into the structures of the Syrian interim government, stated that a final decision has not yet been made on how to accept the YPJ forces and the position of their command. She emphasized that the force wants to be accepted in a unified manner with all its command structures. Norouz Ahmed, the commander-in-chief of the YPJ, stated that Damascus wanted a limited presence of women in the internal security forces, saying: "Our initial request was to maintain the YPJ as an independent military unit, but after opposing this proposal, we demanded its presence in the army structure. However, the other side has stated that there is no female force in the Syrian army and that women should work in the internal security forces."

She added that the YPJ wants the integrated acceptance of this force and the participation of women at command levels, and even suggested that if the number of forces is high, some battalions should work in different structures.

Regarding the powers of this force after the merger, the YPJ commander-in-chief also said that the YPJ, while coordinating with the Ministry of Interior and the High Command, must maintain its organizational independence in the fields of training, readiness of forces, and confronting threats against women. Concerns about ethnic divisions and the future of the forces

Reacting to allegations of Kurdish and Arab forces separating from each other, Nowruz Ahmed stated that recent developments and crimes committed against women have raised concerns among YPJ members.

She emphasized that no one should be forced into the integration process and that this participation should be voluntary. According to Ahmed, women from different components and regions of Syria are still present in the ranks of the YPJ, and some of them want to continue their activities within the official structure of the Syrian army.

Ahmed considered the allegations of differences between Kurds and Arabs an attempt to create tension between Syrian communities, saying that women from different ethnic groups have fought side by side for years and a bond based on a common ideology has been formed between them. Ready to participate in the reconstruction of Syria

Referring to the role of women in the future of Syria, the YPJ Commander-in-Chief added that the many years of struggle of this force have been inspiring for women in different regions of the country and many women want to organize and actively participate in social fields and defend themselves.

She clarified: "We do not only want to play a role in our own regions, but we are ready to take on more active responsibilities in all regions of Syria, from education to defense. There are many ambiguities about women's rights in the new government, and we are ready for women's participation not only in the military field, but in all fields."

Ahmed also referred to the YPJ's experience in the fight against ISIS and stated that this struggle has become a model for the presence of women in different fields and even if the name or flag of the YPJ does not remain in the future, the thought and philosophy of this force will still live on.