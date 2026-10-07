Bahçeli: Erdogan should become president again

The head of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party called for Recep Tayyip Erdogan to run again in the presidential election and announced that if Erdogan agrees and the parliament provides the legal basis, he will be the candidate of the Republican Alliance again.

According to Kurdistan Press, Devlet Bahçeli, head of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party, in a speech at the party's parliamentary faction meeting, considered the continuation of Erdogan's presidency for another term to be in Turkey's interest, in the context of domestic and regional developments.

Referring to the possibility of Erdogan being elected for a third term, he said: "Our wish and demand is that if the president sees fit and the Turkish parliament also shows its legal will in this direction, the presidential candidate of the Republican Alliance will be Recep Tayyip Erdogan again.»

Baghçeli argued that Turkey is in a critical period of global and regional developments and needs an experienced leader. He said that the necessary experience to manage this period is in the hands of Erdogan and the Republican Coalition structure, and that changing the political course could harm the current trends.

The National Movement Party leader devoted another part of his speech to the process known as “Turkey without terrorism” and predicted that developments related to this process would intensify in the new legislative year.

He said that in the coming period, the political and legal framework of this process should be strengthened, and at the same time, increasing democratic standards, strengthening the institutional capacity of the rule of law, consolidating social cohesion, and improving economic and social conditions should be on the agenda.Bahçeli considered the activities of the committees established under Law No. 7595, providing conditions for the implementation of this law, monitoring the process and approving supplementary regulations as the most important issues facing the parliament.

He called on the deputies to take the new period of parliamentary activity beyond daily political debates and turn it into a period for structural reforms and decision-making about the medium and long-term future of Turkey.

The head of the National Movement Party continued to defend the presidential system and described the coalition governments of the parliamentary system as a factor of instability and slow decision-making.

He said that between the beginning of the multi-party system in 1946 and the implementation of the presidential system in 2018, 51 governments were formed in Turkey, with an average lifespan of one year and five months.Baghçeli then spoke about a plan titled “Rain Strategy,” the main goal of which is to maintain political stability, continue the presidential system, and continue cooperation within the framework of the Republican Coalition.

According to him, the success of this strategy depends on maintaining the achievements of the presidential system and continuing political cooperation between the Nationalist Movement Party and the Justice and Development Party.

In conclusion, Bahçeli said that the responsibilities that Erdogan has assumed so far and the political and strategic capacity created during his term have made his continued presidency essential for Türkiye and the region.