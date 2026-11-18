Syria Service - The Syrian Foreign Ministry, condemning the continued attacks and military movements of the Zionist regime in the provinces of Quneitra and Daraa, called on the international community to take a firm stance to stop these actions and prevent violations of the country's sovereignty.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Refugees of the Syrian interim government issued a statement describing the continuation of the Zionist regime's military operations in the southern regions of the country and attacks against civilians as a clear violation of international law and humanitarian law.

According to the Anadolu News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Syrian interim government announced in a statement on Tuesday, November 17, that the continued Israeli military penetration into rural areas of Quneitra and Daraa provinces and repeated attacks against residents of these areas, including women, children, and the elderly, have threatened the security and daily lives of the people.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry also emphasized that these actions are part of Israel's policy to impose a new reality through the use of military force, and that the continuation of such actions cannot legitimize Israel's military presence on Syrian soil.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported that Israeli forces, supported by military vehicles and armored equipment, have carried out military movements in the western regions of Daraa and northern Quneitra, and during these operations, shooting and artillery attacks have been carried out around several residential areas.