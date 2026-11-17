Syria Service - 27 Kurdish political parties and movements in Syria issued a joint statement, expressing their opposition to the unilateral integration of educational institutions in Kurdish regions into the educational structure of the Damascus government and calling for the recognition of the Kurdish language as the official language of Syria.

According to KurdPress, 27 Kurdish political parties and movements in the northern and eastern regions of Syria issued a joint statement in the city of Qamishlo on Tuesday, November 17, expressing concern over the process of reorganization and integration of public institutions, especially the education sector.

According to Havar News Agency, the statement was read at a press conference in the Qamishlo city relations building. Narin Matini, head of the Kurdish Future Movement, read the Kurdish text of the statement, and Luqman Ahmed, co-chair of the Green Democratic Party, presented its Arabic version. The parties signing the statement stated that the attempt to impose a unilateral model in the management of the education sector contradicts the principles of previous understandings between the Syrian parties and could endanger the cultural and social achievements of the people of the Kurdish regions.

The statement emphasized that the integration of educational institutions into the structure of the Damascus government without taking into account the historical, geographical, cultural and administrative characteristics of the Kurdish regions would be a return to centralism and cannot be a suitable basis for achieving a lasting agreement in Syria.

The statement supported the drafting of a new Syrian constitution that would recognize Kurdish as an official language alongside Arabic. Kurdish parties also called for the right to education in their mother tongue and the use of Kurdish in the educational system and administrative institutions.

In conclusion, the signatory parties called for an immediate halt to security measures in university environments, the identification and accountability of those responsible for the incidents at Rojava University, and the implementation of the provisions of previous agreements on preserving the cultural and administrative characteristics of Kurdish-populated areas.