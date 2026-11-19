Syria Service - As disagreements continue over the implementation of the agreement to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces into government structures, a meeting between senior Turkish officials and the Syrian interim government in Ankara once again placed the future of the Kurdish regions of northern and eastern Syria and the distribution of military and administrative powers in these areas at the center of the two countries' consultations.

According to Kurdistan Press, the recent meeting of senior Turkish and Syrian officials in Ankara was held in a situation where, despite the announcement of the dissolution of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as an independent military structure, the process of implementing the agreement to integrate these forces and autonomous management institutions into the structure of the central Syrian government continues to face numerous disagreements and obstacles. In this context, the future of the Kurdish regions of northern and eastern Syria and how to rearrange the power structures in these areas has become one of the main axes of coordination between Ankara and Damascus.

According to a report by Al-Arab Media, which was echoed by Middle East News, a recent meeting was held with the participation of the foreign and defense ministers of Turkey and the Syrian interim government, and the file of merging the Syrian Democratic Forces and the self-governing management institutions was one of the main topics discussed.

The agreement signed on March 10, 2025, between Ahmed al-Sharaa, the interim president of Syria, and Mazloum Abdi, aimed to integrate the military and civilian institutions of northern and eastern Syria into the central government structure, return control of border crossings and resources in these areas to the government, and guarantee the rights of the Kurds.

Also, despite the January 2026 agreements and the transfer of some of the institutions in northern and eastern Syria to the central government and the beginning of the process of integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces into the Ministries of Defense and Interior, important issues remain unresolved.

Meanwhile, Turkey wants to end the activities of independent military structures linked to the Syrian Democratic Forces and ensure the security of its southern borders. In contrast, Damascus seeks to restore the central government's sovereignty over all regions, institutions, and resources in Syria, an issue that could directly affect the extent of political and administrative authority of local institutions in the north and east of the country.

On the other hand, the United Nations has warned of the possibility of conflict between Arab and Kurdish communities, especially in Hasakah province, during the implementation of the integration agreement.

Damascus has expanded its presence in areas previously controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces in recent months, while Ankara sees the current situation as an opportunity to end any structure that allows Kurdish forces to maintain military independence or broad administrative powers.

Also, Syrian Foreign Minister Asad al-Shaibani's meeting with US envoy Tom Barak on Tuesday in Ankara, following his meeting with Turkish officials, shows that Washington is still involved in consultations regarding the future of Syria; although it seems that the nature and form of America's role in the developments in northern and eastern Syria has entered a new phase after the announcement of the dissolution of the Syrian Democratic Forces.